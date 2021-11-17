>BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons: In its next match in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Black Caps will square off against the Cyprus Moufflons in two consecutive encounters. Both the fixtures will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on November 17, Wednesday at 12:00 pm IST and 2:00 pm IST respectively.

Black Caps are currently top of the standings with seven victories from eight league matches. The team has lost just one game against Cyprus Eagles. Black Caps will be aiming for two back-to-back victories against Moufflons to solidify their position in the top two.

Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, have won five matches while losing two games. The team faced hiccups early in the competition but they are in fine form now. Moufflons are on a four-match winning streak and are expected to give a tough fight to the table-toppers.

>Ahead of the match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

>BCP vs CYM Telecast

The Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India

>BCP vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BCP vs CYM Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Black Caps playing against Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 pm IST on November 17, Wednesday.

>BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mehran Khan

Vice-Captain- Umar Farooq

>Suggested Playing XI for BCP vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batsmen: Atta Ullah, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan

All-rounders: Gagandeep Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Minhas Khan

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Murtaza Yamin, Pal Singh, Umar Farooq

>BCP vs CYM Probable XIs:

Black Caps: Madhukar Madasu, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Manish, Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Nithesh Sharma, Pal Singh, Muteeb Noman, Qasim Anwar, Gagandeep Singh

Cyprus Moufflons: Waqar Ali, Nalin Pathirana, Murtaza Yamin, Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Gurdeep Sharma, Ghulam Murtaza, Arslan Ashraf, Gursewak Singh

