>BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Black Caps and Limassol Zalmi: The 9th and 10th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Black Caps battling it out against Limassol Zalmi. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 PM IST respectively on November 10, Wednesday.

Black Caps are doing well in the T10 Championship. The team kickstarted their campaign on a terrific ride as they got better off Nicosia Fighters in their first two games by 36 runs and 5 runs respectively. The team is currently atop the standings with four points to their name.

Limassol Zalmi also started off on an impressive note. Playing their first match against Nicosia Fighters, Zalmi scripted a win by eight wickets. This was followed by Zalmi scripting another victory over the same opposition by 11 runs. The two back-to-back wins have put the team on second place.

Ahead of the match between Black Caps and Limassol Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

>BCP vs LIZ Telecast

The Black Caps vs Limassol Zalmi game will not be telecast in India

>BCP vs LIZ Live Streaming

The Black Caps vs Limassol Zalmi fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BCP vs LIZ Match Details

Black Caps will face Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST on November 10, Wednesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

>BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah

>Vice-captain: Waqas Akhtar

>Suggested Playing XI for BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Umar Shah

>Batters: Jawad Ali-Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh

>All-rounders: Arshad Khan, Resham Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar

>Bowlers: Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan, Umar Farooq

>BCP vs LIZ Probable XIs

>Black Caps: Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq, Faisal Sarwar (wk), Pawandeep, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Jugraj Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar (c), Rajinder Singh Nadania

>Limassol Zalmi: Arshad Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Umar Shah (wk), Jawad Ali-Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Shah, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Kha, Murtaza Khan (c), Syed Zia

