>BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters: The third and the fourth match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will witness the clash between Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters. The two back-to-back encounters will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST, respectively.

Limassol Zalmi, Cyprus Moufflons, Haidree Lions, Cyprus Eagles, and Nicosia Tigers are the other five teams who will be competing to lift the T10 trophy alongside Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters. A total of 45 matches will be conducted during the ECS T10 Cyprus from November 8 to November 20.

Black Caps were brilliant in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Cyprus as they finished as the runners-up. However, the team failed to translate the same performance in the Encore night tournament and ended up at the sixth position with just three victories from 12 league matches. Starting the new season on Monday, Black Caps will be eying a comeback.

Advertisement

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, enjoyed a good ride in the Encore tournament. The team bagged the bronze medal. They will be hoping to carry their good form in the ECS T10 Cyprus also.

>Ahead of the match between Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters; here is everything you need to know:

>BCP vs NFCC Telecast

The Black Caps vs Nicosia Fighters game will not be telecast in India.

>BCP vs NFCC Live Streaming

The match between Black Caps and Nicosia Fighters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BCP vs NFCC Match Details

Black Caps will face Nicosia Fighters at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST on November 08, Monday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

>BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

>Vice-Captain: Rajwinder Brar

>Suggested Playing XI for BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Alvi Chowdhury

>Batters: Waqas Akhtar, Ramjan Hossain, Jubraz Morol

>All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Umar Farooq, Kulwinder Singh, Rajwinder Brar

>Bowlers: Saikat Al Amin, Munna Rahman, Parminder Singh

>BCP vs NFCC Probable XIs

>Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (c), Kulwinder Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Tejwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh

>Nicosia Fighters: Parvez Miah (wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Kamran Ahmad, Naeem Khan, Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Saikat Al Amin, Saurav Ahmed

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here