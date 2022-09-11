BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match 3 between Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends: The eighth match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 (IPL) 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) and Chennai Super Kings (WI-L) on Friday, September 11, at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur.

The first match of the doubleheader will see batting great West Indies Legends lock horns with Shahadat Hossain-led Bangladesh in the afternoon game which will commence at 3:30 pm.

Due to personal reasons, Brian Lara will not be available for the first match of the series and the legendary batter will be available from the second match onwards. In his absence, Kirk Edwards will captain the side.

The team from the Caribbean possesses some of the T20 specialists in its ranks and they would be looking to set the ball rolling from game one. Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Devendra Bishoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell are some of the proven match-winners in the strong West Indian side. Like every West Indies side, this WI Legends team also comprises a lot of all-rounders.

Bangladesh Legends team has some of the best white-ball players of the yesteryears and they would be looking to start the season on a confident note with a win over West Indies Legends. The team has big names like Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Alok Kapali, and Khaled Mashud among others. In the first edition, Bangladesh Legends managed to win just one game and would be eager to make a winning start early in this season.

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: D Smith

Vice-captain: E Sunny

Wicketkeeper: K Mashud

Batsmen: A Ahmed II, D Hyatt, K Edwards, M Nazimuddin

All-rounders: E Sunny, A Kapli, D Smith

Bowlers: A Razzak, D Bishoo, J Taylor

BD-L vs WI-L Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Bartley, Marlon Ian Black

