BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs India Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match, February 8, 6:00 pm IST

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Bangladesh women and India women: The Indian women’s team will lock horns against Bangladesh women’s team in the last warm-up game before their T20 World Cup campaign begins. The game will be played at the Stellenbosch University ground on February 8 at 6:00 pm IST. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost in dismal fashion to Australia in their last warm-up game. The Indians would be hoping to snatch a victory against Bangladesh before their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Similarly, Bangladesh would also be hoping to get back to winning ways, after losing against Pakistan in their last warm-up game. They qualified for the tournament by winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier 2022, and will be hoping to go toe to toe with some of their higher-ranked opponents. This certainly won’t be an easy task, but a fair share of their youngsters impressed in the recently concluded ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. This includes the likes of Shorna Akter who turned some heads with her big hitting.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh women and India women; here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs IN-W Telecast

Star Network have the broadcasting rights for the Bangladesh women vs India women match in India

BD-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

The Bangladesh women vs India women match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BD-W vs IN-W Match Details

The EN-W vs NZ-W match will be played at Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch on Wednesday, February 8, at 6:00 pm IST.

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Shamima Sultana

Batter: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma,

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Rumana Ahmed, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh women vs India women Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

India women Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

