BD-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women: Both Malaysia Women and Bangladesh Women will be desperate for a victory on Thursday as they will play against each other in the 11th Women’s Asia Cup match. Bangladesh Women were riding on confidence and were favorites in their last game against Pakistan Women.

However, the batters failed to perform. Batting first, the host ended up with only 70 runs in 20 overs. Scoring 71 was no difficult task for Pakistan and they clinched the match in 12.2 overs only. It was the first defeat for Bangladesh as they defeated Thailand Women in the curtain-raiser by nine wickets.

Malaysia are placed at the bottom of the points table. The team has shown no character in their two games so far. They lost their first game to Pakistan Women by nine wickets while in their second game they registered a 30-run defeat at the hands of India Women. Malaysia Women will be again the undergods on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women, here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs ML-W Telecast

Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

BD-W vs ML-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BD-W vs ML-W Match Details

BD-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 1:00 PM IST on October 6, Thursday.

BD-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Salma Khatun

Vice-Captain - Nigar Sultana

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana, Wan Julia

Batters: Elsa Hunter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana

All-rounders: Ainna Hashim, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Nur Dania Syuhada, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni

BD-W vs ML-W Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(wk), Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana©, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Shohely Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Sanjida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni

Malaysia Women: Nur Arianna Natsya, Elsa Hunter, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail

