BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

For a place in the prestigious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will clash against Thailand Women (TL-W) in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier on September 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bangladesh side have played some exceptional cricket in the qualifiers and are placed at the summit of the group A points table. They have triumphed in all their three matches in the group stage. Nigar Sultana and her women will be confident of reaching the finals after securing a convincing 55-run victory against the United States in their previous match.

On the other hand, Thailand managed to win two out of their three group matches and qualified for the semis finishing second in the group B points table. They also have momentum coming into the encounter after thumping Papua New Guinea by 12 runs.

Who will make their place in the finals? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs TL-W Telecast

The ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifiers match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women will not be telecast in India.

BD-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifiers match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BD-W vs TL-W Match Details

The BD-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, UAE on Friday, September 23, at 8:30 pm IST.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murshida Khatun

Vice-Captain: Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: Murshida Khatun, S Khiaoto, Shohely Akhter

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, C Sutthiruang, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Shamima Sultana, S Laomi, Nahida Akter

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana(c&wk), Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter

Thailand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: N Chaiwai (c), S Khiaoto, N Chantam, S Chaturongrattana, C Sutthiruang, S Tippoch, N Koncharoenkai (wk), P Maya, N Boochatham, S Laomi, O Kamchomphu

