'Became Very Difficult To Keep Myself Motivated': IND Batter Explains How Bio-Bubbles Take Mental Toll on Players

Sporting events and bio-bubbles have been going hand in hand ever since the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the world. It has been two years since this new norm came into existence. Athletes needs to spend an isolated life during a tournament in order to avoid the risk of getting infected.

The Indian cricketing system is also following the same module for both domestic and international fixtures. Apart from bubble-to-bubble transfers, a new entrant to the eco-system has to undergo quarantine before joining the team. The players are forced to remain inside the bio-secure bubble till they are bound to play a particular tournament or series.

India batsman KL Rahul shared his experience of bubble fatigue which has become a prevalent issue among the sports person across the globe. During a conversation on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse, he said the last series against West Indies at home took a massive mental toll on him.

Advertisement

“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me. It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself," Rahul said.

“I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and me were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake-up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," he added.

Rahul, who is set to lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, further stated that bubble life bought the players closer to each other.

Advertisement

“The good thing was the bubble, the quarantines got the players together, we got to know each other better. I have gotten to know the players I have been with for 4-5 years better on a personal level and formed a much deeper friendship. You are constantly improving because you are chatting with your fellow players about the game. That’s all we know to be honest. We only know about cricket," said Rahul.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here