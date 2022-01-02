Because Cover Drive Is His Main Shot: Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Remedies For Virat Kohli's Poor Form

India skipper Virat Kohli was out playing on the up on both occasions against South Africa in the first Test match in Centurion. It has been a glaring problem for the 33-year-old who has been woefully short of runs and last scored a century back in 2019. Even Kohli’s ex-batting coach Sanjay Bangar advised him to rest on the back-foot on seaming pitches of South Africa. Now, former cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar too suggested the same thing. Kohli was out plying a drive off Lungu Ngidi on the first day of the Centurion Test despite looking in full flow. In the second innings, he was snared by debutante Marco Jansen.

“Clearly, a guy who is going through an inevitable bad patch. You start losing confidence and then all got confused. I’m sure there is lot of advice coming in his direction on leaving the balls outside the off-stump. But then, he might be thinking if he starts leaving those balls, where do I get those runs? Because cover drive is one of his main shots," said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

“Something that I noticed for a year and a half, is the technique that Virat Kohli has started to trust, which is about lunging forward and getting onto that front foot no matter what. And that is hindering a lot of his batting. If you look at the strike rate in last year or so, against New Zealand in WTC to the first innings in South Africa, 30-40. It is all to do because he is only playing on the front foot."

Manjrekar believes that Kohli should start playing on the backfoot.

“I wouldn’t advice him leaving balls outside off-stump. Maybe just the one thing he can do is start getting on the backfoot a little and not be a batter who is on the front foot no matter what. It makes the bowler’s job a lot easier. If he starts using the crease, he will find that he will get a lot of loose balls. Otherwise, tall fast bowlers on these pitches just keep hitting the deck and those turn out to be great bowls for Virat Kohli because he uses that front foot," said the former Indian cricketer.

