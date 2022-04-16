'Been Struggling With my Health': Rahul Tripathi Credits SRH Management For Getting Him Match Ready

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Rahul Tripathi ‘enjoyed’ batting against his old IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as he blasted a match-winning 37-ball 71 in a successful chase of 176 at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday night. Tripathi has played a vital role in SRH’s revival after they started IPL 2022 with two defeats in a row.

After registering a duck in SRH’s first match of the season, Tripathi has registered scores of 44, 39*, 17* and 71 in his next four innings with three of them resulting in victories. With captain Kane Williamson opening the innings, the 31-year-old has been given the all-important no. 3 spot and he has so far scored 171 runs in the season - the most for an SRH batter so far.

“I enjoyed myself today," said Tripathi after being declared player-of-the-match for his match-winning contribution with the bat. “The time with KKR was special, and now it is special with SRH as well."

Tripathi then revealed how he was unwell in the lead up to the contest.

“It’s been very special with KKR, and now with SRH too in the last few games. I have been struggling with my health over the last few days and the management did a very good job with me," he said.

He added, “There are days when things get tough, but I enjoy the hard work and the good days. Before going in to bat, I am a little fidgety, but I am happy that I got this innings today."

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer praised Tripathi for changing the momentum despite his team landing two early blows. “To be honest, Tripathi came in and changed the momentum and didn’t allow us to settle. Credit to the pace with which they played. We put on a great batting effort. Was a bad day with the ball," Iyer said.

SRH will next take on Punjab Kings on Sunday.

