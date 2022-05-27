'Before RCB Could React He'll be in Team Hotel': Memes Galore on Social Media After Buttler's 23-ball Fifty

After losing Qualifier 1 to Gujarat Titans, opening batter Jos Buttler had said the Rajasthan Royals (RR) would return stronger in Ahmedabad. On Friday night, the Englishman turned his words into a reality by taking the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers to the cleaners in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad.

In pursuit of a 158-run target, Buttler provided a rollicking start to the Royals along with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the latter smashed 16 runs in the first over, Buttler got the strike in the second and went off the mark with a boundary. It was just the beginning as he went on to launch an assault on the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel.

It took him just 23 balls to reach his fifty in a crucial game, stitching a 61-run opening stand with Jaiswal, that too, in just 5 overs.

As Buttler was smashing all around the park, reactions and memes started to pour in on social media. The Royals fans were elated to see their main man performing when the ticket to finale was at stake. Here’s how the netizens reacted.

Earlier, excellent bowling performances by Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157/8 despite a fighting fifty by Rajat Patidar (58 off 42) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Friday.

Besides Prasidh and McCoy, Trent Boult (1/28), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/31) also chipped in with one each for Rajasthan while the likes of Faf du Plessis (25 off 25) and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) were the only main contributors with the bat for RCB besides Patidar.

