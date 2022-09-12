'Being Sanju Samson is Not Easy': Fans Unimpressed With BCCI For Snubbing Wicketkeeper Batter in T20 World Cup Squad

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson failed to make the cut to India’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad. Samson has been in and out of Team India for the past couple of years. He hasn’t got many opportunities as the inconsistency in the selection didn’t allow him to showcase his potential to the fullest. The All India Selection Committee announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia where there were not many surprises.

It was largely along expected lines and have only a few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Earlier, Samson was also snubbed from the Asia Cup squad.

He played 6 T20Is this year and has scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75. His strike rate of 158.40 is also amongst the best for India this year.

Samson’s exclusion from the T20 WC squad didn’t go down well with the fans. People took to Twitter to show their disappointment and call out BCCI for not giving the youngster more opportunities to make his mark and seal his position in India’s T20I set-up. Soon after the team was announced, ‘Sanju Samson’ started trending on Twitter.

Recently on Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, Samson received big support from the stands inside the stadium. He was one of the most popular players in the squad.

Apart from Samson, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer were the notable omissions who failed to make the cut to the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

However, Shami, Bishnoi, Chahar and Iyer were included as the standby players.

India also announced the squads for the upcoming Australia and South Africa tours and Samson failed to get a place there too.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

