BEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs. ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier Belgium vs Denmark 2022, July 1, Brussels, 7:30 PM  IST

BEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (July 1) ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Denmark: Belgium will lock horns against Denmark in the eleventh match of the ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier on Friday, July 1. The match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground at 7:30 pm IST.

Belgium has won back-to-back matches in the tournament. They registered an impressive seven-wicket victory against Gibraltar in their opening fixture and defeated Hungary by 2-wickets in their previous fixture. Opener Aziz Mohammad has been in sublime form for Belgium. They are currently placed at the second position in the points table.

Denmark also has made a strong start to their campaign. They began the competition by humiliating Hungary by 88 runs. In their last match, they handed Gibraltar a thumping defeat of 132 runs. All-rounder Nicolaj Laegsgaard has been exceptional for Denmark with both bat and ball.

As the two titans of the group clash against each other, it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs DEN Telecast

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Denmark will not be telecast in India.

BEL vs DEN Live Streaming

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Denmark will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs DEN Match Details

The BEL vs DEN match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

BEL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Vice-captain: Sherry Butt

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza, Taranjit Bharaj

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Sherry Butt, Frederik Klokker

All-rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad, Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Bowlers: Shagharai Sefat, Saran Aslam, Murid Ekrami

Belgium vs Denmark Possible XIs

Belgium Predicted Line-up: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Mohammad Omid, Sherry Butt, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Fahim Bhatti, Khalid Ahmadi, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat

Denmark Predicted Line-up: Frederik Klokker (c), Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Said Ahmad, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Taranjit Bharaj (wk), Oliver Hald, Jino Jojo, Saran Aslam

