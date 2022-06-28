BEL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Belgium and Gibraltar: In the first match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, Belgium will have a go at Gibraltar. The two teams are scheduled to meet on June 28, Tuesday, at the Gentbrugse Meersen in Belgium.

Both sides are well-prepared for the league as they have featured in different T10 and T20 competitions in the recent past. Earlier in June, Belgium locked horns with Malta in a three-match T20I series. The league saw a fine performance by Belgium as they scored a victory by 3-0. Muhammad Muneeb and Aziz Mohammad were the star performers for the side as they consistently scored runs with the bat.

Speaking of Gibraltar, they played the Valletta Cup in May. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for the team as they ended up in the second-last place. Gibraltar won just one of their five league matches. The team will hope for better performance in the Europe Qualifiers.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Gibraltar, here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs GIB Telecast

Belgium vs Gibraltar game will not be telecast in India

BEL vs GIB Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs GIB Match Details

The BEL vs GIB match will be played at the Gentbrugse Meersen in Belgium at 02:30 PM IST on June 28, Tuesday.

BEL vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Muneeb

Vice-Captain - Balaji Pai

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joseph Marples

Batters: Saber Zakhil, Mohammad Muneeb, Marc Gouws

All-rounders: Louis Bruce, Balaji Pai, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi

Bowlers: Samarth Bodha, Richard Hatchman, Shagharai Sefat

BEL vs GIB Probable XIs:

Belgium: Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Muneeb, Aziz Mohammad, Omid Mailk Khel (wk), Saber Zakhil, Shagharai Sefat, Burhan Niaz, Murid Ekrami, Sajid Ahmadzai, Sheraz Sheikh (c), Shaheryar Butt

Gibraltar: Richard Cunningham, Balaji Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary, Mark Gouws, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Nikhil Advani, Joseph Marples (wk), Richard Hatchman, Matthew Whelan

