>BEL vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match between Belgrade and Sir Oliver Split: Belgrade will go head-to-head against Sir Oliver Split in the upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2021. The two teams will play against each other at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST on October 15, Friday. The reverse fixture between Belgrade and Sir Oliver Split will kickstart at 06:30 pm IST.

Belgrade are the clear favorites to win the contest against Sir Oliver Split. The two teams have delivered contrasting performances in the competition so far. Belgrade are enjoying good success in the T10 league with three victories from four league matches.

Sir Oliver Split, on the other hand, are struggling with their form in the ECS Croatia. The team is still finding its first win as they have lost all their five league matches so far. They now need to win all their upcoming games to find a place in the second stage of the Championship.

>Ahead of the match between Belgrade and Sir Oliver Split; here is everything you need to know:

>BEL vs SOS Telecast

The Belgrade vs Sir Oliver Split game will not be telecasted in India

>BEL vs SOS Live Streaming

The match between Belgrade and Sir Oliver Split will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BEL vs SOS Match Details

Belgrade will face Sir Oliver Split at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST on October 15, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on the same day at 06:30 PM IST.

>BEL vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Nikola Davidovic

>Vice-Captain: Wintley Burton

>Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs SOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Adrian Dunbar, Sam Houghton

>Batters: Alexander Dizija, Ornob Masum, David Skinner

>All-rounders: Nikola Davidovic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Wintley Burton

>Bowlers: Josip Jukic, Stefan Nerandzic, Vukasin Zimonjic

>BEL vs SOS Probable XIs:

>Belgrade: Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg(c), Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Ali Gajic, Gaurav Chopra, Slobodan Tosic, Alexander Dizija, Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar(wk)

>Sir Oliver Split: Sakib Hasan, Luka Stubbs, Nikola Davidovic (c), Sam Houghton (wk), Josip Jukic, Ornob Masum, Stefan Nerandzic, Sandeep Soni, Nikola Stanojevic, Jovan Reb, David Skinner

