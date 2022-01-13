Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Pitch Report, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England

With an aim to win their first game in Ashes 2021-22, England will have a go at Australia in the fifth and final test match. England must have gained some momentum following their decent performance in the Syndey Test.

However, the team will have trouble picking up a good playing XI for the fifth Test. A handful of English players have been marred with injury and can be deemed unfit to feature in the Hobart match.

Australia, on the other hand, will take the field on Hobart with an aim to end the series at 4-0. The team will be bolstered with the comeback of Travis Head in the playing XI. The batter gave the last Test a miss as he tested positive for Covid-19. Also, Usman Khawaja will retain his position in the squad as he will replace the opening batter, Marcus Harris.

Bellerive Oval, pitch report:

Bellerive Oval in Hobart can be considered as a decent batting track. The batters will find it easy to play their shots as the ball will come nicely on the ball. The willow wielders can face some trouble early in the game but the pitch flattens out as the match progresses.

Bowlers are unlikely to play a key role in Hobart as the surface doesn’t offer much. The seamers can enjoy some good pace movement and bounce early in the game. The skipper winning the toss should opt to bat second as chasing is considered easy on the deck.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart records (Test):

Total matches played: 13

Matches won batting first: 08

Matches won batting second: 03

Average 1st Inns score: 361

Average 2nd Inns score: 253

Average 3rd Inns score: 253

Average 4th Inns score: 260

Highest Total: 583/4 (114.0) by Australia vs West Indies

Lowest Total: 85/10 (32.5) by Australia vs South Africa

Highest score chased: 369/6 (113.5) by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest score defended: 233/10 (63.4) by Australia vs New Zealand

