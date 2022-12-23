Ben Stokes Is “Yellove” After Being Picked By Chennai Super Kings At IPL Mini Auction

The Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter. Many T20 specialists have become millionaires at the glitzy auction. Among those who grabbed headlines was England’s Ben Stokes. England’s Test captain was roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 16.25 crore.

After being picked up by the four-time champions, Stokes reacted in a rather amusing way on Twitter. The 31-year-old expressed his love for the iconic franchise by tweeting a plain yellow snapshot. Stokes’ post has gone viral on Twitter with close to 200,000 likes on the microblogging site.

CSK were quick to react to Stokes’ post. The Chennai-based outfit replied under Stokes’ tweet and wrote, “#Yellove All!"

Several die-hard CSK fans have descended on Stokes’ tweet and congratulated him. Many fans wished him well and suggested that Stokes would finally become an IPL champion.

One fan wrote, “Welcome to the Den king, finally time to win that missing IPL Trophy."

Chennai also bought veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 50 lakh at the auction. So one fan alluded to the fact that CSK had reunited the trio of MS Dhoni, Stokes and Rahane. These three cricketers last played together for the now defunct franchise, Rising Pune Supergiants.

Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounder in the world. Stokes has been key to England’s success across all three formats. Fans are hoping that Stokes can guide CSK to their fifth IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful teams of the IPL and the franchise has always backed a core group of players. In addition to MS Dhoni’s terrific leadership, CSK’s consistency can be attributed to the fact that its management has made great decisions at the auction table.

For the 2023 season, CSK have retained the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali. But fans are disappointed that CSK couldn’t pick up Sam Curran at the auction as he had performed very well for the franchise in the past.

Curran was Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising that Curran emerged as the most expensive player ever to be bought in the IPL. The 24-year-old was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore.

