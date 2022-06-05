Ben Stokes, New Zealand Players in Splits After 2019 WC Final Incident Gets Recreated During Lord's Test- WATCH

The third day of the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test at The Lord’s witnessed something unusual yet familiar that left the players and the broadcasters chuckling for a while. One of the incredible moments from the 2019 World Cup final, held at the same venue, got recreated that involved Ben Stokes.

Who can forget the ball getting ricocheted off Stoke’s bat during the tense World Cup final, back in 2019, against the Kiwis? The all-rounder had dived to reach the striker’s end but the ball, thrown to dislodge the stumps, was deviated towards the boundary after hitting his bat. Stokes was quick enough to put his hands up, seemingly apologizing for what had happened.

Similar scenes were on display at The Lord’s on Saturday when England were chasing a 277-run target. The incident happened when during the 42nd over of the English innings when former skipper Joe Root played a pull shot towards mid-wicket and called for a quick single. Stokes, stationed at the bowling end, responded but he had to rush back as Kyle Jamieson had dived and got the hold of the ball.

To make his ground in time, Stokes leapt forward and the ball deflected off his bat again. Trent Boult, who was the bowler, stood right in front of the England Test captain while both of them shared a laugh.

With a smile on his face, Stokes put up his hands in the air, recalling the incident from 2019 while his batting partner Joe Root did the same.

Have a look:

The 2019 World Cup was won by hosts England following a thrilling Super Over which eventually tied. Eoin Morgan & Co were declared the winner on the basis of a superior boundary count. Later, the rule was abolished as the International Cricket Council (ICC) insisted that the Super Over will be repeated until there is a winner.

Taking about the ongoing first Test at Lords, England are just 61 runs away from winning the first game of the 3-match Test series. England were 216/5 at stumps on Day 3 with Root and Ben Foakes (9) unbeaten at the crease. Captain Ben Stokes scored 54 off 110 deliveries.

