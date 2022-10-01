Ben Stokes Responds to Harsha Bhogle's Criticism of English Media For Targeting Deepti Sharma

England Test captain Ben Stokes has hit back at veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle a day after he criticized England’s media for targeting Deepti Sharma in the infamous run-out incident during the third T20I. Bhogle didn’t mince his words while taking a shot at England media and cricket team fans who criticised Deepti for dismissing Charlotte Dean within the laws of the game.

“I find it very disturbing that a very large section of the media in England is asking questions of a girl who played by the laws of the game & none at all of another who was gaining an illegal advantage and was a habitual offender. That includes reasonable people & I think it is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong," Bhogle wrote on Twitter.’

Stokes took to Twitter and replied to Bhogle’s explosive tweets and said the even after more than two years, he still receives some distasteful messages from Indian fans for 2019 World Cup final.

“Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?" Stokes wrote in one of his tweets.

“Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? (sic)" he asked in another.

“Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English," he replied to Bhogle’s tweet.

“What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident? England isn’t the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling," the star all-rounder went on to write.

In the series-decider against England, Deepti came up to bowl the 44th over to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of the non-striker’s end.

Deepti took advantage of it and turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

