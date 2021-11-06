Ben Stokes Shares Picture of His Emotional Kids Before Leaving for Ashes Series

Ace England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to mark his return to competitive cricket with the upcoming high voltage Ashes series against Australia. Stokes on Friday along with a few other members of the England squad left for Australia to prepare for the marquee tournament. However, prior to his departure, he shared a photograph of his two children Layton and Libby on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he put four red-heart emojis and wrote, “I’m off… love you fam a lam."

Advertisement

Stokes’ wife Clare also posted a bunch of pictures from his farewell on Instagram. “Hate saying goodbye! But so proud and smiling through the tears," she wrote in the caption box of the post.

In the snaps, Stokes was seen hugging his children.

Other than Stokes, England’s Test skipper Joe Root also boarded the plane. The two veteran duo of seam bowling – Stuart Broad and James Anderson – were also in the plane with Root and Stokes as reported by Daily Mail.

>ALSO READ | Joe Root and Few of England Cricket Team Members Touch Down in Australia Ahead of Ashes

Before boarding the flight to Australia, Stokes also spoke to Sky Sports about his comeback and Ashes series at length, saying that he cannot wait to return to the “pinnacle of Test cricket".

It must be mentioned that Stokes had missed England’s last few series as he had made himself unavailable for selection to focus on his mental health. He was also not named in England’s squad for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the same reason. However, Stokes is now ready to return to professional cricket and is raring to get going.

Speaking about his battle with mental health, Stokes told Sky Sports, “I just took it day by day, step by step. I had fantastic support around me to help me through."

He also added that he is excited to play cricket and is eager to meet everyone. He also said that he had enjoyed training with the boys in the last few weeks.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here