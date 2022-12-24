'Ben Stokes will be Captain': Former NZ All-rounder Says Dhoni has the Opportunity to 'Pass the Baton'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roping in Ben Stokes for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore in the mini-auction has started to point at several things. Firstly, the team has found a great replacement for Dwayne Bravo who drew curtains on his IPL career earlier this year and turned CSK’s bowling coach. Secondly, Stokes’ presence has created a captaincy option after MS Dhoni.

With the 41-year-old four-time IPL-winning skipper set to retire for the final time soon, CSK are desperately looking for someone to take charge of the team. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes Stokes is that man who can step into Dhoni’s shoes.

In his comments during a post-auction programme on Jio Cinema, Styris suggested that Dhoni would straight away pass on the captaincy to Stokes.

“I think so, I think he will be captain. We have seen MS Dhoni try and pass the captaincy on, he has not been playing cricket regularly in between the IPL. It’s just an opportunity for MS Dhoni to pass the baton. I think yes, they will do it straight away. Ben Stokes will be captain," Styris said.

After being picked up by the four-time champions, Stokes reacted in a rather amusing way on Twitter. The 31-year-old expressed his love for the iconic franchise by tweeting a plain yellow snapshot. Stokes’ post has gone viral on Twitter with close to 200,000 likes on the microblogging site.

Stokes is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in world cricket. He has captaincy experience and has played in IPL for different teams.

With Dhoni leading this season, he will also get time to settle in CSK and will be ready to take over either towards the end of the season or ahead of the next edition of IPL.

