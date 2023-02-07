Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal will clash against Madhya Pradesh in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Bengal topped the Elite A group, securing 32 points with four wins and two draws in seven matches. They defeated Jharkhand convincingly by a nine-wicket margin in the quarter-final to make their way into the semi-finals. Abhimanyu Easwaran played pivotal knocks, scoring 77 runs in the first innings and 28 not out in the second innings to help his side.

Madhya Pradesh topped the Elite D group with five wins in seven matches, collecting 33 points in the process. They defeated Andhra Pradesh by a margin of five wickets in the quarter-finals. In a roller-coaster match, Madhya Pradesh pulled up their socks, wrapping up the entire Andhra team for a total of 93 runs in their second innings, setting up a comfortable victory.

Advertisement

The Holkar Stadium pitch is considered a good track to bat on, promising us an entertaining semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh start?

The game will be conducted on February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh be played?

The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match?

Advertisement

The Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match?

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh predicted starting lineups

Bengal Probable playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Kazi Saifi, Manoj Tiwary (c), Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh probable playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Harsh Gawli, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya

Get the latest Cricket News here