BER vs CAY Dream11 Team Prediction: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier is set to begin today (February 25) with Bermuda taking on the Cayman Islands in the second match at the Rugby Club San Albano in Burzaco, Argentina. It is anticipated to be a close battle since both teams look to be in a good rhythm. Bermuda are coming off a 2-0 T20I series victory against Argentina, while Cayman Islands recorded a commanding 5-0 whitewash against the Bahamas in their latest T20I series at home. Hence, both sides will be brimming with confidence and will aim for a concrete start to the campaign.

Bermuda and Cayman Islands clashed twice during the 2019 T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier with Bermuda emerging victorious on both occasions. However, the Cayman Islands, under the leadership of Ramon Sealy, will look to turn the table around this time. Bermuda are ready to put up a strong challenge as well. In their last T20I against Argentina, their batting department appeared to be on top of their form, scoring 226 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Bermuda and Cayman Islands, here is everything you need to know:

BER vs CAY Telecast

Bermuda vs Cayman Islands game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

BER vs CAY Live Streaming

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

BER vs CAY Match Details

BER vs CAY match will be played at the St Albans Club in Buenos Aires at 11:30 PM IST on February 25, Saturday.

BER vs CAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier match between Bermuda and Cayman Islands:

Suggested Playing XI for BER vs CAY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Willis, Sinclair Smith

Batters: Delray Rawlins, Sacha De Alwis, Ramon Sealy, Tre Manders

All-rounders: Conroy Wright, Kamau Leverock

Bowlers: Charles Trott, Alistair Ifill, Troy Taylor

BER vs CAY Probable XIs:

Bermuda: Sinclair Smith, JD Aibertze, Delray Rawlins, Tre Manders, Kamau Leverock, Matthew Watson, Malachi Jones, Zeko Burgess, Justin Pitcher, Charles Trott, Jabari Darrell

Cayman Islands: Omar Willis, Paul Chin, Ramon Sealy, Sacha De Alwis, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Demar Johnson, Thilina Hewa, Troy Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Jahmeal Buchanan.

