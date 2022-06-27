BER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Bermuda vs Italy, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Match 14, June 27, 12:30 pm IST

BER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s BER vs ITA ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B match 14 between Bermuda and Italy: Bermuda will be up against Italy in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B on June 27. The match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala at 12:30 pm IST.

Bermuda are in an extremely poor run of form failing to win any of their fixtures in the tournament. They were humiliated by Hong Kong who handed them a huge defeat of 194 runs in their last match. The team is struggling at the bottom of the points table with just one point to their name.

Italy also has had a similar fate in the tournament as they have lost six out of their nine fixtures and are in the second-last position in the table. Batting has been the main reason for Italy’s downfall as they just haven’t managed to stitch partnerships together. The ICC European Division 1 champion will be trying to register a win on Sunday against a depleted Bermuda side.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Bermuda vs Italy; here is everything you need to know:

BER vs ITA Telecast

The match between Bermuda and Italy will not be telecast in India.

BER vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Bermuda and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BER vs ITA Match Details

The BER vs ITA match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Monday, June 27, at 12:30 pm IST

BER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manpreet Singh

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Crishan Kalugamage

Suggested Playing XI for BER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amari Ebbin, Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Amir Sharif, Bentota Perera, Dennico Hollis

All-rounders: Najiyah Raynor, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Madupa Fernando, Jaspreet Singh, Cameron Jeffers

Bermuda vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

Bermuda Predicted Starting Line-up: Amari Ebbin (wk), Dennico Hollis, Kamau Leverock (c), Steven Bremar, Najiyah Raynor, Jabari Darrell, Dominic Sabir, Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Cameron Jeffers, Jamar Stovel

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Manpreet Singh (wk), Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Jamie Grassi, Nikolai Smith, Amir Sharif, Nicholas Maiolo, Crishan Kalugamage, Gareth Berg (c), Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here