BER vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match between Bermuda and Panama: St Albans Club in Corimayo will play host on Tuesday as Bermuda will go one-on-one against Panama. It will be a battle between the toppers of the points tally.

Panama are occupying second place in the standings with a win and loss each to their name. They kick-started the tournament with a win over Argentina by 53 runs. The team defended 139 runs with ease in 20 overs. However, the second game saw Panama lose against the Bahamas by four wickets. Batting first, they recorded only 101 runs, and the opposition chased it within 18.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Bermuda are at the top of the table as they are yet to lose a game in the tournament. They have won both matches so far to collect four points. Bermuda defeated the Cayman Islands in the opening game by 96 runs while their second victory came against Argentina by a massive 110 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bermuda and Panama, here is everything you need to know:

BER vs PAN Telecast

Bermuda vs Panama game will not be telecasted in India.

BER vs PAN Live Streaming

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

BER vs PAN Match Details

BER vs PAN match will be played at the St Albans Club in Corimayo at 11:30 PM IST on February 28, Tuesday.

BER vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sinclair Smith

Vice-Captain - Tre Manders

Suggested Playing XI for BER vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sinclair Smith, Huzaifa Patel

Batters: Delray Rawlins, Tre Manders, Terryn Fray, Mahmud Jasat

All-rounders: Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock

Bowlers: Derrick Brangman, Khengar Ahir, Sohel Patel

BER vs PAN Probable XIs:

Bermuda: Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray, Dominic Sabir, Zeko Burgess, Jacob Akbertze, Sinclair Smith (wk), Justin Pitcher, Derrick Brangman, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins (c)

Panama: Mohmad Sohel Patel, Irfan Hafejee (c), Mahmud Jasat, Sohel Patel, Anilkumar Ahir, Rahul Ahir, Huzaifa Patel (wk), Faizan Patel, Nikunj Ahir, Abdullah Jasat, Khengar Ahir

