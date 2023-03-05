'Best Batter in the World but as Captain, He was Lost': Shoaib Akhtar's Stunning Comparison Between Sachin & Kohli

Virat Kohli has been the epitome of modern-day cricket and there will hardly be any former cricketer who would deny this fact. One of them is former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar who never shies away from praising the Indian batting mainstay. But sometimes, heaping praise on Virat also makes him the prime target of social media trolls.

Shoaib has often compared the top cricketers of his country with Virat. And for that, he often gets questioned. But the former fast bowler has factual arguments and, in fact, he counterquestions why should he not praise the former Indian captain?

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Valuing Our Champions’: Anjum Chopra Lauds RCB’s Move to Rope in Sania Mirza as Team Mentor

Advertisement

Speaking with Pakistan Bol News, Akhtar stated that there was a time when India used to win games only because of Kohli’s centuries.

“You also need to look that almost 40 centuries from Kohli came in run chases. Log kehte hain tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho, main kehta hu kaise naa karu? (People tell me that you praise Virat Kohli a lot. I just say, why shouldn’t I do that?) During one stage, India used to win because of Virat’s hundreds," the 47-year-old said while speaking to Bol News.

Shoaib further drew an interesting comparison between Kohli and Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The former Pakistan cricketer said Sachin is widely considered one of the greatest batters to have ever played the game but when it comes to leadership, he had a troubled life.

Shoaib further stated that when Kohli left the captaincy across formats, he returned to form and exhibited some terrific performances in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023: Will Captain Beth Mooney be Available For Gujarat Giants’ 2nd Match Today?

Advertisement

“See, I believe Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in the world. But as a captain, he was lost. He left the captaincy himself. I was talking to one of my friends about Virat Kohli and we were discussing the same thing. He was lost and when he works on his mind, he will perform. When his mind became free, he ruled the T20 World Cup," Akhtar signed off.

Get the latest Cricket News here