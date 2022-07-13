'Best Bowler Across Formats' - Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jasprit Bumrah on Twitter

India kicked off their 3-match ODI series against England with a sensational 10-wicket win at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday. The star of the match was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who bagged the Player of the Match award for his career-best 6/19.

While Bumrah was being widely hailed for his performance in the match, one of the best compliments came from Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. “The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference," Tendulkar wrote. “A great bowling performance by India’s pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal."

In a follow-up tweet, Tendulkar added how he and former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain agreed that Bumrah was the best bowler across formats. “I’ve been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air," he tweeted.

With this match, Bumrah also became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England, further meriting Tendulkar and Hussain’s admiration. Burmah’s figures are now the third best for an Indian bowler in ODIs behind Stuart Binny’s 6/4 and Anil Kumble 6/12.

Mohamamd Shami played second fiddle to Bumrah claiming 3/31 as England folded for just 110 runs in 25.2 overs - their lowest ODI score against India. Under overcast conditions at the Kennington Oval, England batters were undone by the swing and seam of both Bumrah and Shami with the likes of opener Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone failing to open their accounts.

Only Jos Buttler put up some resistance scoring 30 - the highest score in the England innings. In reply, India cantered home with the returning Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Rohit Sharma combining for an unbeaten opening stand to overhaul the target in just 18.4 overs. Sharma remained unbeaten on 76, while Dhawan was not out on 31.

The second match of the series will be played at Lord’s on Thursday.

