‘Best Game of World Cup’: Sehwag, Sachin, Shoaib, Others Hail Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand on Semi-final Victory

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday thumped England by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, making their way into the grand finale. Opener Daryl Mitchel played a brave and memorable innings that helped the Black Caps avenge their 2019 World Cup defeat at the hands of Eoin Morgan-led side in a nail-biting encounter in Abu Dhabi.

England had a terrific start after being asked to bat first. Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls while Dawid Malan scored 41 off 30 deliveries as the Three Lions posted a challenging target of 167, after losing four wickets.

In reply, the Kiwis wobbled at the beginning of the run chase, losing Martin Guptill (4) and captain Kane (5) inside the powerplay. But Mitchell held the nerve as he carried his bat, scoring 72 not out off 47 balls, including 4 boundaries and as many sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway contributed with a handy 38-ball 46 as the Black Caps won the game with 6 balls to spare.

The international cricket fraternity was amazed to see New Zealand’s heroic comeback towards the end, after losing two crucial wickets that slackened their innings for a while. Former India skipper Sehwag termed the first semi-final as the ‘best game’ of the ongoing tournament while former pace legend Shoaib Akhtar shared a meme to describe England’s state of mind after the loss.

After a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, time to witness another action-packed face-off when Pakistan take on Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

