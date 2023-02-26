'Best Team in Cricketing History': Twitterati Hails Australia For Their Record-extending 6th Women's T20 World Cup Title

Australia extended their domination in the Women’s T20 World Cup with their record-extending sixth title on Sunday as they beat South Africa in the summit clash by 19 runs. It was the third back-to-back T20 WC title for the Australian team which is one of the most dominant sides in the history of cricket.

The mighty Aussies started favourites in the final against spirited South Africa who had the backing from the crowd at the stadium. It was a thrilling finale where both teams had chances to get over the line but in the end, it was Australia who hold their nerves once again to lift the trophy for sixth time.

Riding on veteran opener Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, the visitors first posted a competitive 156 for 6 and then restricted the home team to 137 for 6.

It wasn’t the easiest of the wicket to bat on as Mooney’s knock proved to be the deciding factor as she single-handedly carried the Australian innings with nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Chasing the target, opener Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 48 balls) played a valiant lone hand while wickets kept tumbling at the other end for the hosts. She fought hard till the 17th over and after her dismissal momentum shifted completely in Australia’s favour.

The cricket fraternity and fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Meg Lanning and Co. for their dominant show year after year to stamp their authority in world cricket across formats.

South Africa were never up with the required run rate and were restricted to 137 for six despite opener Laura Wolvaardt hitting 61 off 48 balls.

“It’s pretty special from the group," said Australia captain Meg Lanning.

“We felt like it was a good score but we had to bowl well and put pressure on South Africa.

“It was about enjoying the process, about keeping things simple when the pressure is on," she added.

