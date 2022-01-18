>BG vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Brother Gas and Bukhatir XI: The 15th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be played between Brother Gas and Bukhatir XI. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Brother Gas have made an exceptional start in the T20tournament. They completely dominated their first three league matches and are thus unbeatable in the Championship. With six points to their name, Brother Gas are second in the points table. The team recorded a massive 157-run victory over The Vission Shipping in their last game.

Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, need to play with more conviction and intent. They lost their first two games to make a dismal start in the league. However, the team finally returned to the winning ways in their most recent game. Bukhatir defeated Karwan Strikers by 14 runs to collect two points.

>Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and Bukhatir XI; here is everything you need to know:

>BG vs BUK Telecast

BG vs BUK match will not be telecasted in India.

>BG vs BUK Live Streaming

Brother Gas vs Bukhatir XI game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>BG vs BUK Match Details

Brother Gas vs Bukhatir XI contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

>BG vs BUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Khalid Shah

Vice-Captain: Usman Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for BG vs BUK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Usman Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang

Bowlers: Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Mudassar

>BG vs BUK Probable XIs:

Brother Gas: Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhanan, Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Azhar (c), Usman Khan, Araslan Javaid, Tanvir Javed, Zeeshan Abid (wk)

Bukhatir XI: Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah (c & wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Renjith Mani, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Muhammad Mudassar, Unaib Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Mohammad Halan, Jamshaid Zafar, Ankur Sangwan

