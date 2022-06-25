BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (June 26) Bukhatir T20 League third quarter-final match between Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District:

Brother Gas are set to take on Fair Deal Defenders 7 District in the third quarter-final match of the Bukhatir T20 League tournament. The third quarter-final fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, in their last league match, Fair Deal Defenders 7 District had secured a five-wicket victory against Colatta Chocolates.

Brother Gas, on the other hand, secured a 79-run victory against Medsol Labs-GHI CC in their final league fixture.

Future Mattress and Medsol Labs-GHI CC will face each other in the first quarter-final while Interglobe Marines and Ajman Heroes will take on each other in the second quarter-final on Saturday.

In the fourth and final quarter-final of the tournament, The Vision Shipping will be up against PSM XI.

Ahead of the third quarter-final match between Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs FDD Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the Bukhatir T20 League third-quarter final match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders 7 District

BG vs FDD Live Streaming

The third quarter-final match between Brother Gas and Fair Deal Defenders 7 District will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BG vs FDD Match Details

The BG vs FDD third quarter-final match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday, June 26, at 6:00 pm IST.

BG vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Waseem

Vice-Captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Farhan Babar

Batsmen: Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Wahab Hassan

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan

Bowlers: Laxman Manjrekar, Umer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Muhammad Yasir

Brother Gas vs Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Possible Starting XI:

Brother Gas Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Waseem (captain), Hamdan Tahir (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Usman Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Nasir Faraz

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Yasir (captain), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Shahzad Ali, Farhan Babar (wicketkeeper), Sayed M Saqlain, Haider Ali Butt, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Haider, Danish Qureshi

