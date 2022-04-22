BG vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Brother Gas and Interglobe Marine: Brother Gas will kickstart their campaign in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 by locking horns with Interglobe Marine. The two teams last played against each other in the final of the Sharjah CBFS T20 League in January.

The game saw Interglobe Marine lifting the trophy by defeating Brother Gas by six wickets. In the first innings, BG scored 177 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Following the score, IGM won the game in 18.4 overs. It was a fine batting performance by Sandeep Singh as he hammered 62 runs off just 23 balls.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

As the two teams are meeting each other in the new format, Brother Gas will aim to avenge their loss. The team has a blanched squad at their disposal with the likes of Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Azhar, and Jiju Janardhanan.

Interglobe Marine have retained most of their players from the T20 league. CP Rizwan, Vishnu Sukumaran, and Asif Khan are some of the crucial players for IGM.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and Interglobe Marine; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs IGM Telecast

BG vs IGM match will not be telecasted in India.

BG vs IGM Live Streaming

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BG vs IGM Match Details

Brother Gas vs Interglobe Marine contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 9:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

Advertisement

BG vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vishnu Sukumaran

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Azhar

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Mohammad Azhar, Mohammad Waseem

Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Zahid Ali, Harry Bharwal, Jiju Janardhanan

BG vs IGM Probable XIs:

Brother Gas: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Azhar (c), Mohammad Waseem, Usman Khan, Arsalan Javed, Mujahid Amin, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Zahid Ali

Advertisement

Interglobe Marine: Amjad Gul, Babar Ghazanfar, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here