BG vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 27, 1:30 AM IST

BG vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Brother Gas and Rehan Khan Events: Rehan Khan Events will hope to register their first victory in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 when they will have a face-off with Brother Gas. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match on April 27, Wednesday at 01:30 AM IST.

Rehan Khan Events have made a torrid start in the T10 competition. They have lost both their league matches to occupy the last place in the Pool-Cross points table. They lost their first game to Mid-East Metals by 71 runs while their second defeat in the competition came against Syed Agha CC by 56 runs.

Brother Gas also started their campaign on a losing note. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Interglobe Marine. The cricket club was quick to learn from the mistakes. BG bounced back in their second game as they defeated Fair Deal Defenders by 17 runs. With two points, they are fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and Rehan Khan Events, here is everything you need to know:

BG vs RKE Telecast

Brother Gas vs Rehan Khan Events game will not be telecast in India

BG vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BG vs RKE Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 01:30 AM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

BG vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vinod Raghavan

Vice-Captain: Rehan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Arif Ibrahim

Batters: Dawood Ejaz, Vinod Raghavan, Usman Khan, Bilal Khurshid

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Rehan Khan, Mohammad Azhar

Bowlers: Jiju Janardhanan, Wasee ur Rehman, Umer Farooq

BG vs RKE Probable XIs

Brother Gas: Mohammad Waseem (c), Saqib Manshad, Syed Hassan, Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Dawood Ejaz, Matiullah Khan, Umer Farooq, Zeeshan Abid, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar

Rehan Khan Events: Bilal Khurshid, Vinod Raghavan, Arif Ibrahim, Ahmed Samir, Kaif Ali, Adnan Khan, Sabir Burhanudin, Wasee ur Rehman, Farhad Khan, Rehan Khan (c), Muzamil Khan

