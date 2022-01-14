Brother Gas vs The Vision Shipping Dream11, BG vs TVS Dream11 Latest Update, BG vs TVS Dream11 Win, BG vs TVS Dream11 App, BG vs TVS Dream11 2021, BG vs TVS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BG vs TVS Dream11 Live Streaming

BG vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Brother Gas and The Vision Shipping:

The ninth fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Brother Gas and The Vision Shipping at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 10:00 PM IST on January 14, Friday.

Brother Gas and The Vision Shipping made contrasting starts in the T20 Championship. Brother Gas were phenomenal in the first two matches as they defeated Savannah Lions and MGM Cricket Club by 93 runs and 44 runs respectively. Batters are the strength of the team and they will hope to display another good performance in the competition. With two victories, Brother Gas are second in the points table.

Advertisement

The Vision Shipping, on the other hand, have featured in only one match in the competition so far. It will be early to comment on the cons of the squad as many players might take time to get used to the playing conditions. Vision Shipping lost their first match to Interglobe Marine by a huge margin of 146 runs.

Ahead of the match between Brother Gas and The Vision Shipping; here is everything you need to know:

BG vs TVS Telecast

BG vs TVS match will not be telecasted in India.

BG vs TVS Live Streaming

Brother Gas vs The Vision Shipping game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BG vs TVS Match Details

Brother Gas vs The Vision Shipping contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 14, Friday.

BG vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Dawood Ejaz

Vice-Captain- Hamdan Tahir

Suggested Playing XI for BG vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Junaid Shamzu, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders: Rizwan Ali, Omer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Saqib Mahmood

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Zahid Ali

BG vs TVS Probable XIs:

Brother Gas: Zahid Ali, Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar (c), Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin, Dawood Ejaz, Tanvir Javed, Zeeshan Abid

The Vision Shipping: Saqib Mahmood (c), Wajid Khan, Shahbaz Ali, Ali Abid, Abdul Rehman (wk), Rizwan Ali, Sajad Malook, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sadaf Hussain, Haider Butt, Junaid Shamzu

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here