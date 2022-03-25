BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match 13 between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers: The 13th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2022 will be played between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday, March 25. This game will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Both Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers have performed differently in the league so far. The BGR-team have established themselves as one of the contenders for winning the title, as they won three of the four games. They currently sit at the second place in the standings with six points to their name.

On the other hand, Dark View Explorers have failed to make a difference in the competition thus far. They have played a total of four games and have scored a victory in only one match. The DVE-team is on a three-match losing streak and they will be aiming to grab maximum points on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

BGR vs DVE Telecast

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Dark View Explorers game will not be telecast in India.

BGR vs DVE Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BGR vs DVE Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on Friday, March 25.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for BGR vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Dean Browne, Winston Samuel

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Larry Edwards, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson

BGR vs DVE Probable XIs

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Kesrick Williams (C), Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne (WK), Razine Browne, Larry Edwards, Wayne Harper, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Ethan Gibson

Dark View Explorers: Darius Martin, Lindon James (C, WK), Dean Browne, Alick Athanaze, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Leshawn Lewis, Tilron Harry, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Romano Pierre

