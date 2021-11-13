>BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: In the 45th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Brisbane Heat Women will square off against Adelaide Strikers Women on Sunday, November 14, at the Harrup Park, Mackay. The match between Brisbane and Adelaide is scheduled to start at 04:45 am (IST) and it will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India. Jess Jonassen-led Brisbane Heat Women are enjoying a terrific run in the WBBL as they have consolidated their position in the first half of the table with six victories from their first ten games. Out of ten, they were beaten thrice while one match had no result.

Adelaide Strikers Women are sitting in the second halves of the WBBL table with nine points from their opening nine games. They have won four games so far while losing as many and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women:

>BH-W vs AS-W Telecast

The match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>BH-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>BH-W vs AS-W Match Details

The match between Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be played on Sunday, November 14 at Harrup Park, Mackay. The BH-W vs AS-W match will start at 04:45 am (IST).

>BH-W vs AS-W captain, vice-captain

>Captain: Tahlia McGrath

>Vice-Captain: Amanda Wellington

>BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

>Batters: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley

>All-rounders: Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris

>Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav

>BH-W vs AS-W probable playing XIs

>Brisbane Heat Women Possible Starting XI: Anneke Bosch, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Redmayne (WK), Laura Kimmince, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

>Adelaide Strikers Women Possible Starting XI: Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

