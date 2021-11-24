>BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: The knockout stage of the 2021 edition of the Women Big Bash League will commence with an Eliminator match between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. Adelaide Oval will host the game on November 24, Wednesday at 1:40 pm IST.

The match is of utmost importance for both Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. The team winning this tie will move ahead in the tournament to face Melbourne Renegades Women in the Challenger. Brisbane Heat Women finished at third place in the standings with eight victories, five losses, and one abandoned match. The team won against Melbourne Renegades in their last league game by 43 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, failed to give their run in the league stage an ideal end as they faced a defeat at the hands of Melbourne Stars by nine wickets. Overall, Strikers finished at fourth place with seven victories and six defeats from 14 league fixtures.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

>BH-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

>BH-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>BH-W vs AS-W Match Details

Brisbane Heat Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 1:40 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

>BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dane van Niekerk

Vice-Captain- Georgia Redmayne

>Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Dane van Niekerk

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown

>BH-W vs AS-W Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat Women: Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte

