BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women’s BBL 2022 November 6

BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s Big Bas League 2022 match between Brisbane Heats Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: On Sunday, November 6, the Brisbane Heats Women will be up against the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the thirty-second match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 tournament at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

As things stand, the Brisbane Heats are ranked third in thepointsstandings. The team has had a mixed bag of outcomes, with five victories and three losses. In their previousmatch, the Heats trouncedthe Sydney Thunder by 14 runs. They are enjoying a fantastic run in the competition and will be trying to maintain their hot streak.

The Hobart Hurricanes, captained by Australian veteran Elyse Villani, are ranked sixth in the points chart. The team has won three of their six games, with one being called off due to rain. They have some good firepower in their arsenal and will be looking to rack up wins to progress further in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heats Women and the Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs HB-W Telecast

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

BH-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BH-W vs HB-W Match Details

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, on Saturday, November 6, at 4:45 am IST IST.

BH-W vs HB-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Rachel Priest

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Ruth Johnston, Grace Harris

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Amy Smith

Brisbane Heats Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Possible XIs

Brisbane Heats Women Predicted Line-up: Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted Line-up: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty

