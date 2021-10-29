>BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: The Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) take on the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) for the second time in match 24 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021, at the Aurora Stadium, in Launceston on Saturday, October 30. Brisbane Heat won the previous encounter between the two sides by eight wickets.

The Rachel Priest-led Hurricanes are placed fourth with two wins, three loses while one game remains abandoned. They head into this contest after defeating their Melbourne Star counterparts by six wickets on Wednesday.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Heat, led by Jess Jonassen, went top of the still early WBBL standings with a thumping eight-wicket victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. Unbeaten scores from Grace Harris (57 from 46 balls) and Mikaya Hinkley (49 off 40 balls) helped them chase the modest total of 132 in 18.3 overs. The team has three wins, a loss and a draw each from five games played so far. They will be keen to consolidate their top position with another win on the weekend.

>Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

>BH-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game in India.

>BH-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>BH-W vs HB-W Match Details

The Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match will be hosted at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston at 02:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 30.

>BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jess Jonassen

Vice-Captain: Grace Harris

>Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Georgia Voll, Mignon du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston

Bowlers: Georgia Prestwidge, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck

>BH-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen (C), Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll, Anne Bosch, Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Ellie Johnston

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Rachel Priest (C), Tayla Vlaeminck, Chloe Rafferty, Richa Ghosh (WK), Naomi Stalenberg

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here