>BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women: The 50th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Brisbane Heat Women squaring off against Sydney Thunder Women. The fixture will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park, Mackay on November 19, Friday at 1:35 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat Women have already confirmed a berth for themselves in the knockout round. The team has so far featured in 12 league matches, winning seven and losing four. Brisbane Heat will now focus on winning their coming two fixtures to boost their confidence ahead of the semi-final.

Sydney Thunder Women, on the other hand, failed to exhibit their true potential in WBBL 2021. The defending champions are experiencing a nightmare as they have won just three out of 12 league games. Since they are already out from the game, they will be now aiming to hamper the chances of other teams.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women; here is everything you need to know:

>BH-W vs ST-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women game in India.

>BH-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>BH-W vs ST-W Match Details

Brisbane Heat Women will face Sydney Thunder Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park, Mackay at 1:35 PM IST on November 19, Friday.

>BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Grace Harris

Vice-Captain- Tahlia Wilson

>Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock, Hannah Darlington

>BH-W vs ST-W Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c)

Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith, Issy Wong

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here