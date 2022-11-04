BH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women's BBL 2022. November 4, Hobart, 1:35 PM IST

BH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Women’s Big Bas League 2022 match between Brisbane Heats Women and Sydney Thunder Women: On Thursday, November 4, the Brisbane Heats Women will face the Sydney Thunder Women in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 tournament at Blundstone Arena in Hobart. The Brisbane Heats are currently placed fourth in the table. With four wins and three defeats, the side has endured a mixed bag of results. They lost their match against the Perth Scorchers by just 3 runs and would be hoping to turn their fortune around.

The Sydney Thunder have had a rough start to the season. They have now lost two consecutive games, the most recent being against the Perth Scorchers. In both games, the Thunder’s batting has let them down. Skipper Rachel Haynes and her team must pull their socks up before it is too late.

Will the Thunder avenge their defeat in the tournament opener or will the Heats burn them down on Thursday? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heats Women and the Sydney Thunder Women; here is everything you need to know:

BH-W vs SYT-W Telecast

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

BH-W vs SYT-W Live Streaming

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BH-W vs SYT-W Match Details

The match between Brisbane Heats Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, on Thursday, November 4, at 1:35 pm IST.

BH-W vs SYT-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Vice-Captain: Anika Learoyd

Suggested Playing XI for BH-W vs SYT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes, Anika Learoyd

All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Laura Harris, Phoebe Litchfield

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Hancock, Jess Jonassen

Brisbane Heats Women and Sydney Thunder Women Possible XIs

Brisbane Heats Women Predicted Line-up: Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel

Sydney Thunder Women Predicted Line-up: Rachael Haynes (c), Amy Jones, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Chloe Tryon

