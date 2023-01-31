'Bhai Ashram Hai Ye': Virat Kohli Urges Fans Not to Shoot Video | Watch

Ahead of India’s Test assignment against Australia, Virat Kohli was spotted visiting the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh on Tuesday, January 31. Kohli paid a visit to the ashram along with his wife Anushka Sharma. Needless to say, devotees present at the spiritual place in Uttarakhand surrounded Kohli to catch a glimpse of the star Indian batter. Kohli was seen posing for selfies and giving autographs at fans’ request. Now, a video has gone viral in which Kohli can be heard courteously requesting fans not to shoot videos. The talismanic batter reminded the fans that Ashram is not the ideal place for filming.

“Bhai Ashram Hai Ye [Brother! This is an Ashram]," Virat Kohli can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Virat Kohli’s visit to Rishikesh comes just days after he was seen worshipping at another ashram in Vrindavan. Kohli and Anushka had visited a spiritual guru in Vrindavan to seek blessings. Kohli, along with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika had paid a visit to the ashram during their two-day trip to Vrindavan. The couple had reportedly distributed blankets to the needy.

Coming back to on-field events, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on January 24. Kohli has been in fine form in recent times and the 34-year-old has notched three centuries in the last two months. In the fifty-over format, Kohli regained his old form after smashing a century against Bangladesh in December last year. Kohli’s brilliance with the bat was witnessed once again during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He had breached the three-digit mark twice against the reigning Asia Cup champions in ODIs.

The year 2022 also proved to be a memorable one for Virat Kohli after he ended his century drought in the international circuit. Kohli had recorded a magnificent century against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. And with this, he had managed to claim an international ton after a gap of 1214 days. The century against Afghanistan also turned out to be his first in T20Is.

Virat Kohli will now be aiming to replicate a similar show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The four-match Test series against the Aussies is scheduled to start on February 9.

