‘Bhajji, Just Tolerate’: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Harbhjan After India’s Loss, Video Goes Viral on Twitter - WATCH

After waiting for almost 2 decades, the Pakistan cricket team and its fans experienced the feeling of defeating India in a World Cup tie. On Sunday, Babar Azam’s Men in Green outfoxed Kohli & Co by 10 wickets in Dubai to script history. In pursuit of a 151-run target, Pakistan showcased a rollicking batting show as both openers – Babar and Mohammad Rizwan – slammed their respective half-century to take the game home comprehensively.

Be it the fans or former cricketers of the country, Pakistan’s historic win against India gave them a reason to cherish. Meanwhile, pace legend Shoaib Akhtar also jumped the bandwagon and took a funny dig at former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Prior to the India vs Pakistan face-off, Harbhajan had suggested that Pakistan should give a walkover to Kohli’s team as they have never come out strong in the World Cups.

While speaking in a build-up show on Star Sports, the veteran off-spinner, in a light-hearted dig, had said, “I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover."

But the history was re-written as Pakistan came up with a terrific performance to outclass India. And now, it was Akhtar’s turn to give it back. The former pacer shared a video on Twitter in which he can be heard saying, “Haan Bhaaji, walkover dena hai? Nahi dena hai? Achcha. Kya kar sakte hai. Enjoy the day. Bardaasht Karo (Yeah Bhajji, we should give a walkover? No? Okay. What can we do. Enjoy the day. Just tolerate)".

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering over 19000 likes and 3500-plus retweets.

Pakistan put their best foot forward across all departments right from the beginning of the game. At first, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a top-class bowling performance to dismantle India’s batting. They restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece’s blockbuster game.

In reply, they completed the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

