BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes: In the 19th match of the Assam T20 2022, Barak Bravehearts will have a faceoff with Kaziranga Heroes at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. The first game saw Bravehearts winning a thriller to register a five-wicket win.

Biplab Saika’s knock of 46 runs propelled the Barak Bravehearts to a score of 46 runs. Chasing the total, they restricted Kaziranga to 117 runs despite decent performances by Kunal Saikia and Romario Sharma.

Thus, Barak Bravehearts will have an edge on Friday. Speaking of their overall performance, the team is second in the points tally. They have won four of their five league games. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes are reeling at the bottom of the table with four losses and just one win. Their only victory in the competition came against Subansiri Champs by four wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs KAH Telecast

Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes game will not be telecast in India

BHB vs KAH Live Streaming

Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BHB vs KAH Match Details

BHB vs KAH match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 08:30 AM IST on September 02, Friday.

BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Siddartha Baruah

Vice-Captain - Rahul Hazarika

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Romario Sharma, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Nihar Narah

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Siddartha Baruah, Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Tridiv Kshetri, Roshan Alam

BHB vs KAH Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Jitumoni Kalita, Karan Mahajan, Subham Mandal, Sandip Paul, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Dharani Rabha, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hridip Deka, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah

Advertisement

Kaziranga Heroes: Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Tridiv Kshetri, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Kunal Saikia, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Danish Ahmed, Romario Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here