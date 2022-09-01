BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes: In the 19th match of the Assam T20 2022, Barak Bravehearts will have a faceoff with Kaziranga Heroes at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. The first game saw Bravehearts winning a thriller to register a five-wicket win.
Biplab Saika’s knock of 46 runs propelled the Barak Bravehearts to a score of 46 runs. Chasing the total, they restricted Kaziranga to 117 runs despite decent performances by Kunal Saikia and Romario Sharma.
Thus, Barak Bravehearts will have an edge on Friday. Speaking of their overall performance, the team is second in the points tally. They have won four of their five league games. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes are reeling at the bottom of the table with four losses and just one win. Their only victory in the competition came against Subansiri Champs by four wickets.
Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Kaziranga Heroes, here is everything you need to know:
BHB vs KAH Telecast
Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes game will not be telecast in India
BHB vs KAH Live Streaming
Assam T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
BHB vs KAH Match Details
BHB vs KAH match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 08:30 AM IST on September 02, Friday.
BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Siddartha Baruah
Vice-Captain - Rahul Hazarika
Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli
Batters: Romario Sharma, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Nihar Narah
All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Siddartha Baruah, Danish Ahmed
Bowlers: Dharani Rabha, Tridiv Kshetri, Roshan Alam
BHB vs KAH Probable XIs:
Barak Bravehearts: Jitumoni Kalita, Karan Mahajan, Subham Mandal, Sandip Paul, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Dharani Rabha, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hridip Deka, Rahul Hazarika, Biplab Saikia, Siddartha Baruah
Kaziranga Heroes: Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Tridiv Kshetri, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Kunal Saikia, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Danish Ahmed, Romario Sharma
