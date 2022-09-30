Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will clash in their next game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on September 30. Gujarat Giants are languishing in the bottom half of the table and would like to salvage their fledging campaigns. With the tournament in its last stages, the race to progress to the next round is heating up. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants have lost their last two matches.

They suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bhilwara Kings on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants would like to make amends when they again take on Bhilwara Kings on Friday.

Kings are the favourites to win on Friday. The likes of Morne van Wyk and William Porterfield are in great form and would look to contribute heavily against Gujarat Giants. Skipper Irfan Pathan will be key to his team’s chances. Ahead of the T20 between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants be played?

The T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be played on September 30, Friday.

Where will the T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants be played?

The T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

What time will the T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants begin?

The T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants?

The T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants?

The T20 match between Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BHK vs GJG Predicted Playing XIs

BK Predicted Line-up: Morne van Wyk (wk), William Porterfield, Jesal Karia, Rajesh Bishnoi, T Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Mayank Tehlan, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

GJG Predicted Line-up: Chris Gayle, Kevin O Brien, Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan

