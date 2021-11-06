Bauhinia Stars Women vs Jade Jets Women Dream11, BHS vs JJ Dream11 Latest Update, BHS vs JJ Dream11 Win, BHS vs JJ Dream11 App, BHS vs JJ Dream11 2021, BHS vs JJ Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BHS vs JJ Dream11 Live Streaming

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021 match between Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women:

In the third match of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021, Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women will be going up against each other. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong at 6:30 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women are going neck-to-neck in the competition so far. Jade Jets won the first game between the two sides by 31 runs. It was Keenu Gill who took her team home by playing a sublime knock of 42 runs off 50 balls.

Stars took the loss in a positive spirit as they marked a comeback in the competition in the second game. Bauhinia emerged victorious in the next game by eight wickets courtesy of Kary Chan who picked up a three-wicket haul. Since the league is leveled at 1-1, it will be interesting to see who will win the Sunday game to take a lead.

Ahead of the match between Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women; here is everything you need to know:

BHS vs JJ Telecast

Bauhinia Stars Women vs Jade Jets Women match will not be telecasted in India.

BHS vs JJ Live Streaming

The match between Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women will be streamed live on Fancode.

BHS vs JJ Match Details

Bauhinia Stars Women will face Jade Jets Women at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong at 6:30 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Keenu Gill

Vice-Captain- Kary Chan

Suggested Playing XI for BHS vs JJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jenefer Davies, Hiu Ying Cheung

Batters: Keenu Gill, Emma Lai, Natural Yip

All-rounders: Kary Chan, Maryam Bibi, Amanda Cheung

Bowlers: Jasmine Titmuss, Maheen Haider, Nicole Fernandes

BHS vs JJ Probable XIs:

Bauhinia Stars Women: Jennifer Alumbro, Emma Lai, Amanda Cheung, Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan (c), Alsion Siu, Jaswinder Kaur, Maheen Haider, Jenefer Davies (wk), Mya Gardner, Alishba Kanawal

Jade Jets Women: Natural Yip, Iqra Sahar, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Keenu Gill, Tinaz Karbhari, Katy Gibbons, Betty Chan, Heiley Lui, Nicole Fernandes, Jasmine Titmuss (c), Tammy Chu

