'Bhul Jaao Ab World Cup': Netizens Dejected as Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get Ruled Out of T20 WC with Injury

Social media was set ablaze after several media reports stated that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022. If the reports are believed, the right-arm quick suffered a back stress fracture and needs to head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Bumrah’s absence had already made the team pay a huge price in the Asia Cup 2022. It was his back injury that kept him away from the continental championship. He was declared fit and hence, was named in the squads for the T20 world and the series against Australia and South Africa.

After featuring in the final T20I against the defending World Champions in Hyderabad, Bumrah didn’t travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. On Wednesday, the BCCI stated that he was ruled out of the game against the Proteas as the pacer ‘complained of back pain’.

And now, when news agencies are coming up with reports of him getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well, the netizens lost their calm. While most cricket fans expressed disappointment, many felt that it could be an opportunity for Team India to prove their calibre in the showpiece event.

Here’s how they reacted:

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the Indian cricket board is yet to release an official statement on the development. India have the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami as the only seam-bowling options in the standbys. Since Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have many similarities, it is quite likely that Shami will be named as Bumrah’s replacement in the squad.

