Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wife Nupur Welcome Their First Child--A Baby Girl

India pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar became father for the first time after his wife gave birth to a baby girl in Delhi on Wednesday. This is a welcome news for Kumar, who was part of India squad for the home series against New Zealand earlier this week. Kumar lost his father to Cancer in May and then his IPL form also took a tumble. He had a bad ICC T20 World Cup as well where he played just one match—against Pakistan—and gave away 25 runs in his three overs without picking a wicket.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 in a private ceremony in Meerut. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in from different quarters after the major news was revealed. Bhuvi himself wasn’t by his wife side as he was on his way from Kolkata where he was playing against New Zealand. His mother Indresh and his sister are accompanying his wife in the hospital.

Meanwhile former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has applauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the form and emphasized on his incredible delivery to Daryl Mitchell which got him bowled in the first T20I. Kumar returned to form in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

“Can’t take anything away from somebody like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who’s got his swing back because whenever he’s played and he’s bowled with that new ball, he’s got his swing back. The wicket that he took in the first match of Daryl Mitchell was a dream and it augers really well for the Indian team because he’s somebody who can give you those initial breakthroughs in the first six overs inside the powerplay and that sets any opposition on the back foot," Bangar added.

