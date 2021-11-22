Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses Dream11, BI vs BH Dream11 Latest Update, BI vs BH Dream11 Win, BI vs BH Dream11 App, BI vs BH Dream11 2021, BI vs BH Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BI vs BH Dream11 Live Streaming

BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Birbhum Ironman and Bankura Horses:

The 2021 edition of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 is all set to get underway from November 23. The tournament will be played for over three weeks with the final scheduled on December 12. Notably, as many as 40 matches will be conducted throughout the T20 Championship.

Birbhum Ironman will face Bankura Horses in the curtain-raiser of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. The game is scheduled to be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal, on November 23, Tuesday at 8:30 am IST.

Both Birbhum Ironman and Bankura Horses lack experience in their squad. The teams have relatively new and young players in their squad. Sumanta Gupta is likely to be the player to watchout for in case of Birbhum Ironman while Bikram Gorai and Sourav Mandal are key players from the Bankura Horses camp.

Ahead of the match between Birbhum Ironman and Bankura Horses; here is everything you need to know:

BI vs BH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BI vs BH match in India.

BI vs BH Live Streaming

The Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses fixture will be streamed live on FanCode app.

BI vs BH Match Details

Birbhum Ironman will play against Bankura Horses at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 8:30 am IST on November 23, Tuesday.

BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sumanta Gupta

Vice-Captain- Bikram Gorai

Suggested Playing XI for BI vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Priyojit Ghosh, Sudipta Chatterjee

Batters: Anjanava Saha, Ayan Sinha, Sourav Mandal

All-rounders: Sumanta Gupta, Subham Goswami, Bikram Gorai

Bowlers: Golam Mustafa, Arin Roy, Pratyush Banerjee

BI vs BH Probable XIs:

Birbhum Ironman: Krishnendu Bhuimali, Sumanta Gupta, Priyojit Ghosh, Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Subham Goswami, Subhrajit Das, Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Golam Mustafa

Bankura Horses: Samir Dhibar, Sudipta Chatterjee, Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Bikram Gorai, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, Bibek Kauri, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi

