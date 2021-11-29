>BIC vs HOD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Biplabi Chandernagore and Howrah Diamonds: Biplabi Chandernagore will go up against Howrah Diamonds in the upcoming 14th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on November 29, Monday at 12:45 PM IST.

Biplabi Chandernagore played positive cricket in their first match of the Bengal T20 Championship. The team held their nerves in a nail-biting affair against Maharaja of Cooch Behar to secure a victory by eight runs. It was an all-round performance by Chandernagore and the team will be hoping to show the same team spirit throughout the tournament.

Howrah Diamonds, on the other hand, failed to make an impact in their first match. The team was hammered by North 24-PGS by six wickets. It was an awful batting performance from the Diamonds as they could score only 84 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Biplabi Chandernagore and Howrah Diamonds; here is everything you need to know:

>BIC vs HOD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the BIC vs HOD match in India.

>BIC vs HOD Live Streaming

The Biplabi Chandernagore vs Howrah Diamonds game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

>BIC vs HOD Match Details

The Biplabi Chandernagore vs Howrah Diamonds contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

>BIC vs HOD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Aamir Gani

>Vice-captain: Arindam Ghosh

>Suggested Playing XI for BIC vs HOD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Arindam Ghosh, Swapnadeep Kabiraj

>Batters: Mohammad Irfan Ansari, Arijit Basu, Prayas Ghoshal

>Allrounders: Aamir Gani, Rajdeep Pal

>Bowlers: Sabyasachi Das, Pritam Chakraborty, Rohan Pandey, Md Imran Ansari

>BIC vs HOD Probable XIs

>Biplabi Chandernagore: Tirthankar Bhandari (c), Saikat Banerjee, Swapnadeep Kabiraj (wk), Arijit Basu, Arindam Ghosh, Rajdeep Pal, Md Imran Ansari, Rohan Pandey, Sumanta Bhattacharjee, Suraj Chowdhury, Prayas Ghoshal

>Howrah Diamonds: Stalin Ghosh (c), Sk Asif Hossain, MD Arif Ansari (wk), Abhishek Mishra, Mohammad Irfan Ansari, Aamir Gani, Rupak Rajbhar, Sabyasachi Das, Pritam Chakraborty, Dipak Kumar Sing, Krishanu Bhattacharjee

